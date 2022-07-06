Quantcast
Hundreds watch as man attempts to take a dive from DSW in Union Square

A 31-year-old man dangled from DSW in Union Square on July 6.
Photo by Dean Moses

A suicidal man brought  Lower Manhattan’s bustling Union Square to a halt Wednesday afternoon after he threatened to jump from inside a department store, police sources confirmed.

The NYPD blocked off the sidewalk and roadway outside DSW on 40 East 14th Street after an emotionally disturbed man was spotted standing on a ledge jeopardizing his safety and others. The spectacle drew a large group of onlookers who gathered to watch the drama unfold. 

The man could be seen dangling. Photo by Dean Moses
Hundreds gathered to watch the scene. Photo by Dean Moses

According to police, the incident began at around 2:30 pm, during which time several officers attempted to talk the 31-year-old man down. Rescue attempts seemed to stall, however, as the man refused to leave his elevated perch.

At about 4:20 pm the man’s bare feet could be seen dangling and thrashing about until responding officers swiftly moved in, grabbed him, and pulled him over the rail to a rousing round of applause from the now several hundred spectators.

The NYPD strapped him to a stretcher and EMS transported him to an area hospital for a psych evaluation.

Police blocked off the area. Photo by Dean Moses

