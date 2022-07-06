Hundreds watch as man attempts to take a dive from DSW in Union Square

A suicidal man brought Lower Manhattan’s bustling Union Square to a halt Wednesday afternoon after he threatened to jump from inside a department store, police sources confirmed.

The NYPD blocked off the sidewalk and roadway outside DSW on 40 East 14th Street after an emotionally disturbed man was spotted standing on a ledge jeopardizing his safety and others. The spectacle drew a large group of onlookers who gathered to watch the drama unfold.

According to police, the incident began at around 2:30 pm, during which time several officers attempted to talk the 31-year-old man down. Rescue attempts seemed to stall, however, as the man refused to leave his elevated perch.

At about 4:20 pm the man’s bare feet could be seen dangling and thrashing about until responding officers swiftly moved in, grabbed him, and pulled him over the rail to a rousing round of applause from the now several hundred spectators.

The NYPD strapped him to a stretcher and EMS transported him to an area hospital for a psych evaluation.