Upper West Side shooting leaves boy and man with graze wounds: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting on the Upper West Side early on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The search continues for the shooter responsible for the assault that occurred at the corner of West 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on July 26.

Though published reports indicated the gun violence stemmed from an apparent shootout, police sources told amNewYork Metro that it appeared both victims were wounded by shots fired from a passing vehicle.

It is not believed that the victims were the intended targets, sources familiar with the investigation said.

According to authorities, the 4-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his foot. He was with his mother at the time the gunfire erupted; she was not injured.

The second victim, a 35-year-old man, was grazed in the foot, police reported. Both victims are not known to each other, sources said.

Officers from the 24th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed both victims to NewYork-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

As of July 23, according to CompStat, the 24th Precinct had reported just three shootings, and as many victims, all year.