Man killed while riding bike in Brooklyn drive-by shooting: cops

A man was shot dead in Brooklyn while riding his bike during an apparent drive-by shooting early on Tuesday morning, police reported.

The borough’s latest deadly shooting occurred hours after two people were shot at the Sheepshead Bay Houses on Monday afternoon. One of those victims died, and the other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the Tuesday morning shooting happened at about 1:57 a.m. on Nov. 1 near the corner of Crown Street and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.

NYPD sources said the victim had been riding his bike along with two other individuals at the location when an unidentified shooter inside a dark-colored sedan rolled up to the scene and opened fire.

Following the gunfire, the perpetrator fled inside the vehicle in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 71st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 26-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his head. The two companions with him at the time he was shot were nowhere to be found, law enforcement sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.