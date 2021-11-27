Double stabbing at Brooklyn intersection leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect who knifed two people, killing one of them, following an argument early Saturday morning.

Police said the attack happened at about 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the corner of Herkimer and Perry Places in Crown Heights.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the two victims — a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man — had become embroiled in a dispute with the suspect, described only as an adult male.

The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed both victims. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 79th Precinct discovered both wounded victims at the location while responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress. The woman had been stabbed in the chest and neck, while the man suffered a stab wound to his back.

Police recovered the knife used in the horrific attack at the scene.

EMS rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital, where the woman died a short time later; her identity has been withheld, pending family notification. The male victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources reported.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.