Brooklyn shooters sought for opening fire at park, grazing woman

Detectives in Brooklyn continue to search for a group of shooters who fired shots at a public park on Monday night and wound up injuring a 33-year-old woman.

Police said the shooting happened inside Brower Park, near the corner of Kingston Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights, at about 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Citing eyewitness accounts, law enforcement sources said the group of shooters arrived at the scene inside an unidentified vehicle, then exited from the automobile, entered the park and fired shots.

One of the bullets struck a 33-year-old woman, grazing her upper back and shoulder, police sources said. No other injuries related to the gunfire were reported.

After firing the shots, authorities said, the group of shooters returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the injured woman to Kings County Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police sources said it’s not believed that the woman was the shooters’ intended target.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.