Brooklyn man cuffed in possible accidental shooting that left a man dead

A Brooklyn teen was arrested for shooting a man to death last month.

According to police, just before 12:05 a.m. on May 29, 18-year-old Raynaldo Lewis was inside 22-year-old Hakeem Norman’s apartment, located in the vicinity of Pacific Street and Ralph Avenue, with three other unknown men. Police say that Lewis was allegedly playing with a handgun when it went off, striking Norman once in the neck.

Lewis then allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. Norman was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center by EMS, where he ultimately died of his injuries on May 31.

A spokesperson for the NYPD states that the shooting may have been accidental. Lewis was taken into custody on June 21 and charged with manslaughter.