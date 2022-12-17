Woman stabbed dead at Midtown shelter following fight with roommate: cops

Midtown detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed her roommate to death during a fight at a women’s shelter on Friday evening, it was reported.

Police said the homicide happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 16 inside the Project Renewal New Providence Shelter located at 225 East 45th St.

Officers from the 17th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the 27-year-old female victim injured inside a sixth-floor hallway. She had suffered multiple stab wounds about her body.

According to WABC-TV, the victim had been embroiled in a dispute with her roommate moments before she was attacked. The perpetrator had fled the location by the time police arrived.

EMS rushed the injured woman to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

The shelter assists homeless women with mental health or substance abuse issues, offering various services to help turn their lives around, according to the Project Renewal website.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.