Would-be crook caught on camera trying to rob Murray Hill drug store

The NYPD is looking for a thief who tried to rob a Duane Reade store in Murray Hill over the weekend.

Authorities say that at 10:18 a.m. on March 26, an unknown man entered the store, located at 155 East 34th Street, and began to fill a Fresh Direct bag with Gatorade and other store items. When the suspect tried to leave the store, a 64-year-old male security guard intervened and a struggle ensued between the two.

The suspect pulled out a hypodermic needle and tried to stab the victim with it, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene on foot without any store items. The victim suffered pain in his left hand but refused medical attention.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.