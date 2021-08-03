Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New Yorkers expressed dismay and disgust Tuesday over the bombshell report from state Attorney General Letitia James regarding the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo — with some New Yorkers saying it was time for Cuomo to hold himself accountable and resign.

The overwhelming sense on the streets of Midtown was one of harsh reproach. Alan Bouseman has been following the governor’s actions ever since the accusers first came forward in December of last year and today’s news does not come as a shock to him.

“It is not really surprising because American culture is predicated on things like that, so for Cuomo to have sexually harassed these women it doesn’t surprise me to be honest — it is almost ingrained in our culture,” Bouseman told amNewYork Metro. “We need to revamp the whole system and make it so these things are not acceptable.”

Twenty-seven-year-old MK was eating her lunch when she heard the report, and much like Bouseman, she was not surprised by the findings.

“I talked about this with friends and was not surprised. I don’t have high hopes for politicians in general, but it is very disappointing, especially when it is someone who is supposed to be progressive. I believed the victims and he should face consequences,” she said.

After James first revealed the results of the inquiry, the governor delivered a statement continuing to deny the accusations and made it clear he has no plans to resign following the announcement. This does not sit well with New Yorkers.

Linda Ashely, a 70-year-old attorney, said she was disappointed to learn of the results, believing the governor did a great job navigating the state through COVID-19 pandemic, yet now she believes there is only one way forward—resignation.

“I am saddened by it. These claims have been found credible; he should step down—it makes the most sense. He should just step down. It’s too bad, women have been suffering for many, many years and have not been found credible and here you have a credible situation, so if I were his adviser, I would recommend he resign,” Ashely said.

Like many fellow New Yorkers, Kevin Machon feels that the investigation and its findings are factual, and asserts that Cuomo must be held responsible, with the governor leaving office as merely the first step.

“This is political damage for him, and the Democrats are the ones who found him guilty. I am sure she [James] probably has her own ambitions, but she did not make up 11 women,” he said. “Eleven women don’t just get together and take you down. He should resign with a little honor, but I don’t think he will. He is a survivor, and he fights back when he is cornered.”

To me, the nursing home scandal was the worst, but you can’t make up 11 women,” Machon added. “How the mighty have fallen.”