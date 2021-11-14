Double shooting outside Queens tequila bar leaves two patrons injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens detectives continue to investigate a double shooting outside a lounge early on Saturday morning that left two patrons injured.

Police sources said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 outside the Kloud Tequila Grill and Hookah Lounge at 192-08 Northern Blvd. in Auburndale.

Officers from the 111th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 35-year-old man with a graze wound to his head.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, law enforcement sources said.

EMS brought the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not life-threatening.

Police later learned that a second shooting victim at the location, a 29-year-old man who took bullets to both legs, was brought by private means to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.

Officers recovered a firearm allegedly used at the scene, and took into custody a 19-year-old man on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing.

Sources familiar with the investigation, however, could not confirm if the 19-year-old man was directly connected to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.