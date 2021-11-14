Double shooting outside Queens tequila bar leaves two patrons injured

Queens detectives continue to investigate a double shooting outside a lounge early on Saturday morning that left two patrons injured.
Police sources said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 outside the Kloud Tequila Grill and Hookah Lounge at 192-08 Northern Blvd. in Auburndale.
Officers from the 111th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 35-year-old man with a graze wound to his head.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, law enforcement sources said.
EMS brought the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not life-threatening.
Police later learned that a second shooting victim at the location, a 29-year-old man who took bullets to both legs, was brought by private means to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.
Officers recovered a firearm allegedly used at the scene, and took into custody a 19-year-old man on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing.
Sources familiar with the investigation, however, could not confirm if the 19-year-old man was directly connected to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.