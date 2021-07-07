One man injured in Queens, another dead in Brooklyn in two separate stabbings: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man during an argument outside of a Queens club.

Authorities say that at 4:17 a.m. on June 27, a 27-year-old man was involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man outside of 40-12 Bell Boulevard. The altercation turned physical and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed and slashed the 27-year-old man multiple times throughout the body.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Queens, where he was treated and released. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage getting into an SUV with two unknown individuals.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from nearby the incident location:

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man with a medium complexion, a medium build, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and having a goatee and close-cut dark hair. He was last blue Nike shorts, a dark-colored t-shirt, white socks and grey sneakers.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn a man has died of his injuries after being stabbed in an apartment on Tuesday night. At 9:20 p.m. on July 6, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed inside 365 Fountain Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 25-year-old Alex Colon with stab wounds to his neck and back.

EMS pronounced Colon dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.