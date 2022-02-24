WATCH: Two gun-toting cowards open fire on young man in Queens basketball court shooting

The NYPD released disturbing video of two armed assailants as they wounded a 22-year-old man in a Queens basketball court shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 behind an apartment building within the Ocean Bay Houses public housing complex at 411 Beach 51st St. in Edgemere.

The footage that the NYPD provided Thursday morning shows the two perpetrators running onto the basketball court, pointing their weapons at the victim (off-camera) and firing multiple shots. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, law enforcement sources said, though it appears the victim was specifically targeted by the gunmen.

Authorities said the 22-year-old male victim was struck in the left leg. After pulling their triggers, cops said, the two shooters fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 101st Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities described one of the suspects as a man with a dark complexion and a thin build, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants with a white stripe and red-and-white sneakers.

His accomplice, police said, had a dark complexion and a thin build, and wore a black mask, a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white stripes, and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.