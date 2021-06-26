Persons of interest sought for deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police need the public’s help in finding two persons of interest connected to the murder of a 19-year-old man in Queens on Friday afternoon.

Cops said Angel Caraballo, 19, of Jersey City, NJ was fatally shot in the torso in Arverne at about 1 p.m. on June 25.

According to law enforcement sources, Caraballo was seen entering a building on Beach 56th Place and then leaving moments later while holding his side.

Caraballo collapsed to the pavement about three blocks away, near 112 Beach 59th St. Officers from the 101st Precinct found him there moments later while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

EMS rushed Caraballo to nearby St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have not yet established a motive for his murder.

On Friday night, the NYPD released security camera footage showing the two persons of interest sought for questioning in connection with the homicide.

Cops described one of the individuals as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black sneakers. The other person of interest was described as a Black man wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The pair are seen on camera running down a stairwell at the location where Caraballo was shot.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.