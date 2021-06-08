Queens cops arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens picked up a suspect Tuesday night connected to a deadly double shooting over the weekend that claimed the life of 10-year-old Justin Wallace.

Jovan Young, 29, of Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere faces murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the June 5 homicide.

According to law enforcement sources, Young allegedly shot Wallace and his 29-year-old uncle in an ambush attack that occurred at about 9:33 p.m. on June 5 at a home on Beach 35th Street off Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere.

Video footage that the NYPD released on Sunday afternoon shows the gunman pulling up in a sedan, then walking up to the stoop and firing eight shots before running away.

Published reports indicated that the shooting may have stemmed from a parking dispute between the suspect and Wallace’s nephew.

Officers from the 101st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Wallace unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso. His uncle had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

EMS units rushed Wallace to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics took the victim’s uncle to Jamaica Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

The double shooting spurred further outcry across the city over the increase in gun violence in recent months. Mayor Bill de Blasio, in meeting with Wallace’s parents on Sunday night, vowed that the youngster’s killer would be brought to justice. He further announced on Tuesday a partnership between the NYPD and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to crack down on illegal firearms in New York City.

Young’s arrest comes hours after Edgemere residents remembered Wallace at a vigil set up outside the home where he was slain. Wallace died just days before his 11th birthday.