NYC SHOOTINGS: Child slain in Queens, man gunned down in Kips Bay

A gunman shot a 10-year-old boy to death and left his uncle seriously injured during an ambush at a Queens home on Saturday night, police reported.

In a separate incident, a deranged gunman shot and killed a victim early Sunday morning on a Manhattan block in a cold-blooded attack.

Regarding the Queens homicide, authorities said the double shooting happened at about 9:33 p.m. on June 5 near a home on Beach 45th Street between Beach Channel Drive and Reinhart Road in Edgemere.

Law enforcement sources said Justin Wallace, 10, of Beach 69th Street arrived at the home with his 29-year-old uncle when an unidentified gunman ambushed them and began firing.

Video footage that the NYPD released on Sunday afternoon shows the gunman pulling up in a sedan, then walking up to the stoop and firing eight shots before running away.

“There was a rapid succession of shots, I saw the kid laying on the ground,” said Richard Carroll, a nearby resident.

Officers from the 101st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Wallace unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso. His uncle had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

EMS units rushed Wallace to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics took the victim’s uncle to Jamaica Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

At this point, police do not know the motive behind the shooting, or a description of the gunman. No arrests have been made.

Detectives are continuing the canvass the area for evidence as well as security video footage which may help crack the case, police sources said.

‘What are you looking at?’

Hours later, in Manhattan, a 29-year-old man lost his life after being shot by an apparently paranoid suspect, police reported.

Cops said Akeem White, 29, was attacked as he walked in front of an apartment building at 330 East 26th St. in Kips Bay at about 4:22 a.m. on June 6.

According to law enforcement sources, an unidentified gunman approached White, who lived on East 28th Street, and asked him, “What are you looking at?” The perpetrator then shot White in the head and fled the scene, police reported.

Officers from the 13th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found White unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to nearby Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell