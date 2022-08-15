Hit-and-run driver sought in Queens for fatally striking pedestrian

Detectives are looking for the hit-and-run driver in Queens who fatally struck a 74-year-old man as the victim crossed a busy street Sunday night.

Be Tran, 74, of 58th Road in Flushing died after being hit by the driver at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Hancock Street in Ridgewood at about 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found Tran in the roadway. He was later pronounced dead by responding EMS units.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that Tran had been crossing Myrtle Avenue when he was hit by the unknown driver of a black BMW traveling eastbound along the roadway.

Following impact, law enforcement sources said, the driver did not stop the BMW, which was last seen speeding away southbound along Seneca Avenue.

The case is being handled by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.