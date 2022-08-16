Man shot dead outside Queens public housing complex

Detectives in Queens are looking for the killer who shot a 24-year-old man dead outside a public housing complex on Monday evening.

The unidentified victim was shot in the head at the Redfern Houses, located at 12-50 Redfern Ave., in Far Rockaway at about 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 101st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS units subsequently pronounced the man dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

As of Tuesday morning, police sources did not have information regarding a possible motive for the shooting, or the circumstances leading up to it.

Cops were said to be looking for a suspect, however, described as a Black man in a white t-shirt seen fleeing after the shooting on foot toward Beach 12th Street.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.