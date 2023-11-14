‘I stabbed my roommates’: Queens man turns himself into police after killing three people in apartment

A Queens man gave himself up to police on Tuesday morning after stabbing three people to death inside a St. Albans home, police said.

A man gave himself up to police on Tuesday morning after stabbing three people to death inside a Queens home, authorities said.

According to police sources, at around 7:16 a.m. on Nov. 14, cops rushed to 122-39 Milburn St. in St. Albans, where they discovered three people dead. The victims — two men and one women — were reportedly covered in stab wounds.

Soon after, a man walked into the 113th Precinct and said, “I stabbed my roommates,” sources familiar with the investigation told amNewYork Metro. A motive for the brutal killings has not yet been established.

Police continue to swarm over the home as they investigate the bloody scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.