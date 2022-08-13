NYC cab driver dies in Queens after taking brutal fall while chasing passengers who tried to rob him: cops

A New York City cab driver died in Queens on Saturday morning while giving chase to a group of passengers who attempted to rob him, police reported.

The 52-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained after falling to the ground during the incident near the corner of Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere, on the Rockaway Peninsula.

According to law enforcement sources, the driver had thrown five individuals out of his yellow taxi minivan at the intersection just before 6:29 a.m. on Aug. 13. Police sources said it appeared the group of individuals had tried to rob the driver, then avoid paying him for the lift.

That prompted the driver to run after the group, authorities said. According to police sources, allegedly one member of the group allegedly took a swing at the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the pavement.

The group of suspects — identified only as three men and two women — fled the scene in an unknown direction, police reported.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to the incident and found the cab driver lying in the street, with trauma to the back of his head.

EMS rushed the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the death can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.