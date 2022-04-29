Police release photo of suspects wanted for injuring three in Queens drive-by shooting

Police released a photo of suspects that are connected to a shooting that injured three teens in Queens on Wednesday.

According to police, at 4:10 p.m. on April 27, a group of teenagers were walking in front of a building within the Fresh Meadows Apartments complex. According to WABC-TV, individuals inside two sedans pulled up next to a group and when the vehicles then stopped ahead of the group, an individual got out of one of the cars to engage the group in words.

Following a verbal dispute, a suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking a 14-year-old girl in the neck, an 18-year-old in the leg and another 18-year-old man in the torso. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark gray sedan headed northbound on 188th Street.

Paramedics rushed the 18-year-old victims to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in stable condition, while the 14-year-old was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Additional reporting by Robert Pozarycki.