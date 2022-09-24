Wild Queens brawl leads to knife attack and deadly hit-and-run, killing one and injuring four others

Detectives are piecing together the circumstances surrounding a wild Queens brawl early on Saturday morning that led to a deadly hit-and-run and left four men hospitalized with slash wounds.

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who intentionally struck and killed a 31-year-old woman near the scene of the melee. It’s not immediately clear if the driver or the victim were directly involved in the brawl.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct came upon the chaos while responding to a 911 call about a motor vehicle collision at the corner of 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Simultaneously, other officers from the precinct responded to reports of a large group fighting two blocks away, at the corner of 120th Street and 95th Avenue.

At 97th Avenue, cops found the 31-year-old woman, who was on the roadway with trauma about her body. Police learned that she was struck moments earlier by the unknown hit-and-run driver of a white sedan that sped away northbound on 120th Street following the attack.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Later on Saturday morning, law enforcement agents were notified that four men involved in the knife fight at the corner of 120th Street and 97th Avenue had arrived at Jamaica Hospital and Queens Hospital via private means.

One man, age 23, suffered a stab wound to his torso and was listed in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

The Queens Hospital victims, one 32-year-old man and two 40-year-old men, each suffered facial slash wounds. Police believe the two 40-year-old men may also have been struck by the hit-and-run driver. All of the victims are now in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

