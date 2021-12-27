Queens man shot dead in precinct’s second fatal shooting in less than 24 hours

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Queens man shot dead on a residential block early Monday morning was the 105th Precinct‘s second fatal shooting victim in less than 24 hours time, police reported.

Peter Johnson, 31, of Foch Boulevard in South Jamaica took a bullet to his head in front of a home on 212th Street off of Hollis Avenue in Queens Village at about 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Police found the mortally wounded victim while responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed Johnson to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Witnesses told police they heard a verbal dispute on the street, followed by gunshots, seconds before Johnson was found fatally injured.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said. Police have yet to obtain a description of the shooter.

Only about 12 hours earlier, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to an apparent drive-by shooting in Springfield Gardens that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets rang out at about 12:28 p.m. on Dec. 16 in front of a home on 146th Terrace near Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Springfield Gardens.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that an unidentified shooter inside a silver vehicle opened fire on the two victims while speeding past them on the street.

Responding officers found 34-year-old Dashon Borden of 144th Drive in Springfield Gardens with a bullet wound to his back. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cops said the second man, aged 28, took a shot in his foot, and is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

No arrests have been made in that case, police sources said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.