Queens subway shooting suspect sought for wounding man in reported robbery

Queens detectives continue to seek the subway shooting suspect who opened fire on a man at a station on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just an hour after police in Brooklyn responded to a stabbing on board the L train in Canarsie in an unrelated attack.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred on board a Rockaway Park Shuttle train at the Beach 116th Street stop, at about 9:08 p.m. on June 25.

According to WABC-TV, an unidentified male suspect approached the victim, a 36-year-old man, and demanded his wallet before pulling the trigger.

Following the shooting, police said, the suspect fled out of the station in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 100th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound in the upper thigh.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.