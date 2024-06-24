Queens teen hospitalized after being shot in broad daylight near housing complex

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens cops are looking for the suspect who shot a teen in a hail of bullets on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Officers from the 114th Precinct combed over the corner of 12th Street and 41st Road, near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, examining shell casings strewn on the sidewalk shortly after the shooting just after 3:10 p.m. on June 24.

Police rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call, and found a 17-year-old shot in the left arm. EMS rushed him to Cornell Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, police sources said.

Police sealed off the area and even closed down a playground inside of the housing complex as they investigated. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.