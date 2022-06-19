Queens triple shooting leaves man dead, two others seriously injured

Detectives are investigating a Queens shooting early on Sunday morning that left one man dead, and two others hospitalized.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 5:05 a.m. on June 19 in the vicinity of Desarc Road, Redding Street and Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Officers from the 106th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about multiple people shot, found a 38-year-old man shot in the torso.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that two other people who had been shot at the Ozone Park location sought treatment at other hospitals, via private means.

Police said the second victim, a 32-year-old man, was brought to Jamaica Hospital after being shot in the face. The third victim was taken to Kings County Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg.

Both individuals were listed in stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

The early-morning shooting alarmed nearby residents, one of whom claimed that the location where the gunfire erupted had previously been a motorcycle club.

“I am not sure who took it over now, but this was only a matter of time before this happened,” said the resident, who declined to give their name. “It just gave bad vibes.”

Officers at the scene recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. But so far, police sources did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of suspects involved.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.