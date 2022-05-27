Suspect sought for robbing cellphone shops at gunpoint across New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who robbed four different Metro by T-Mobile stores across New York City in less than a week.

At 7:17 p.m. on May 19, the suspect entered a Metro by T-Mobile located at 1207 East 233 Street in the Bronx. He approached a store employee and pulled out a firearm while demanding money. The suspect took $1,139 and fled the scene in a red SUV to parts unknown.

The crook struck again at 11:34 a.m. on May 21. At this time, the suspect entered a Metro by T-Mobile located at 103-16 Liberty Avenue in Queens and approached a store employee. He pulled out a gun and demanded money. The thief stole $80 in cash before fleeing the scene eastbound on Liberty Avenue on foot.

Next, at 3;40 p.m. on May 22 the suspect entered a Metro by T-Mobile located at 1805 Fulton Street in Brooklyn. After engaging in conversation with a store employee, the thief pulled out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect stole $230 before fleeing northbound on Patchen Avenue on foot.

Lastly, on May 24 the suspect returned to the Bronx store at 6;55 p.m. on May 24. After engaging in conversation with the store employee, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect stole $158 in cash and fled the scene on foot towards Baychester Avenue.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the robberies.

The NYPD released a photo of the getaway car and a video taken from store surveillance footage. The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion and a medium build, standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and is approximately 35-45 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.