Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 10-year-old boy was severely injured after a driver struck him with a vehicle at a Queens intersection on Thursday afternoon, it was reported.

According to sources, the incident happened just before 3:07 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the corner of Lefferts and Rockaway Boulevards in South Ozone Park.

Officers from the 106th Precinct, the NYPD Highway Patrol and the Fire Department responded to the scene.

The boy’s injuries were described as severe, according to a report on the Citizen app. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital; police have not yet provided a report on his condition.

Sources familiar with the case said it appeared the child was walking through a crosswalk at the intersection when he was hit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for additional details.