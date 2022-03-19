Two off-duty corrections officers injured in Queens nightclub shooting

Two off-duty corrections officers were being caught in a hail of bullets during a Queens nightclub shooting early Saturday morning, police reported.

Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Police sources said it’s not believed they were the shooter’s intended targets.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 1:28 a.m. on March 19 at the Showtime Bar & Lounge located at 119-01 101st Ave. in South Richmond Hill.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the suspected shooter had gotten involved in a dispute inside the location, and was ultimately ejected from the premises by bar staff.

Shortly after being thrown out of the bar, law enforcement sources said, the suspect stood in front of the bar on 101st Avenue, pulled out a gun and began firing into the location.

Police said one of the off-duty corrections officers, a 29-year-old female, took a bullet to her left foot, while the other, a 31-year-old man, was hit in the left hand.

After firing numerous shots, authorities said, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the officers to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police did not immediately provide the shooter’s description.

