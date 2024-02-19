Unhinged man in Queens busted after firing shots off rooftop: cops

An unhinged man was taken into custody on Sunday night after he apparently fired a gun from the rooftop of a Queens apartment building, authorities said.

An unhinged man in Queens was taken into custody on Sunday night after allegedly firing shots from a rooftop authorities said.

According to police sources, the bizarre incident unfolded at approximately 9:29 p.m. on Feb. 19, when a 36-year-old man climbed to the roof of a two-story dwelling at 163-19 107th Ave. in Jamaica and began wildly firing a weapon into the air.

Reports of the incident prompted a massive NYPD response, including the 103rd Precinct and Emergency Service Unit members who came bearing body armor and rifles, drones, and even helicopters.

After police arrived on the scene, law enforcement sources said, the shooter fled back inside the building. No shots were fired at officers.

Police sealed off the area as they tried to make contact with the suspect and take him safely into custody.

That led to a standoff lasted for over an hour until the alleged gunman apparently attempted to flee the building through a first-floor window. Emergency Service Unit members then moved him, tackled the man and placed him in cuffs.

Charges are still pending against the suspect as sources familiar with investigation report police are waiting to gain access to his property with a search warrant.

The motive for the incident remains unclear pending further investigation.