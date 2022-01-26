Second officer killed in Harlem shooting to be honored with services at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police Officer Wilbert Mora, the second officer to die from a Harlem shooting last week, will be honored with a visitation and a funeral Mass next week at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan.

That will happen days after the city lays to rest Mora’s partner, Police Officer Jason Rivera, who will also have his wake and funeral Mass at what Cardinal Timothy Dolan often describes as “America’s parish church.”

Rivera will be waked at St. Patrick’s Cathedral tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 8 p.m., and his funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 28.

Mora and Rivera were fatally shot on Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on West 135th Street. Rivera died hours after the attack, while Mora succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

The suspect who shot them, Lashawn McNeil, 47, died Monday after being shot by their colleague at the 32nd Precinct, Police Officer Sumit Sulan.

It was the deadliest incident for the NYPD since Police Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were gunned down while on duty in Brooklyn on Dec. 20, 2014. Both cop killings outraged the city and country, and evoked calls for unity in fighting gun violence.

The wake for Mora will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with his funeral Mass the following day, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at St. Patrick’s.

“Please stand with us again, and keep standing with us. Together, we will show that our heroes did not die in vain,” according to a tweet from the Police Benevolent Association echoing a plea from its president, Patrick Lynch, after the deadly Harlem shooting.