Dominique Giles isis accused of raping his 5-year-old step-daughter on Wednesday in Staten Island.

Police say they arrested the Staten Island suspect accused of raping his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter in a monstrous attack last month.

According to police sources, 30-year-old Dominique Giles was caught in the horrific act at around 5:38 a.m. on Jan. 22 inside a home on Richmond Terrace and Sharpe Avenue.

Sources with close knowledge of the case reported that the tot’s mother walked in on the sexual act while it was in progress. It is unclear how long Giles — initially reported as the youngster’s stepfather, but police now say he was the victim’s mother’s boyfriend — had been abusing the girl.

Moments later, police said, Giles allegedly assaulted the victim’s mother — punching her before stealing money and fleeing the scene.

The incident was later reported to the 121st Precinct. EMS rushed the child to Richmond University Medical Center for evaluation.

Giles remained on the run until the NYPD Fugitive Task Force tracked him down in Manhattan on Friday and apprehended him.

Police announced on Tuesday that he was hit with a laundry list of charges, including three counts of first-, second- and third-degree rape, as well as three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.