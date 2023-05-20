Staten Island teenager clings to life after being shot at playground

A 13-year-old Staten Island boy continues to fight for his life after being shot at a local playground on Friday afternoon, police said Saturday.

Law enforcement sources said the youngster was shot in the head while hanging out with a group of friends at the Reverend Dr. Maggie Howard Playground, located near the corner of Tompkins Avenue and Broad Street in Stapleton, at about 3:54 p.m. on May 19.

According to published reports, an unidentified shooter in a ski mask approached the group and fired numerous shots before fleeing the scene.

Officers from the 120th Precinct and EMS units rushed to the location. Paramedics raced the wounded teen to Richmond University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

WABC-TV reported that it’s not yet known whether the teenager was targeted by the gunman. The victim is a student at the nearby Eagle Academy charter school.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.