Subway-surfing, graffiti artist teen cuffed in Queens: cops

Police cuffed an alleged teenage subway surfer Friday for spray-painting several train carriages as well as riding atop another train, law enforcement sources reported.

The NYPD has been working hard not only to crack down on subway vandalism, but also the dangerous game of subway surfing, which has increased dramatically in recent years and led to serious injury and/or death of those who participate in the illegal activity.

The 15-year-old suspect involved in both instances allegedly spray-painted some 12 subway cars on Aug. 17 at Broadway and Murray Street in Lower Manhattan. The vandal tagged the exterior of the W trains with KARO, HASH, TIMSAH and CROK in multiple colors before fleeing the area.

Following an investigation by the Citywide Vandals Task Force, police were able to apprehend him as he subway surfed in Queens on Friday. The teen was charged with Criminal Mischief, Making Graffiti, Possession of a Graffiti Instrument, Criminal Trespass, and Trespass.

In a separate case, on Sept. 15 at approximately 7 p.m., police received several 911 calls regarding a slew of minors surfing a 7 train. Responding officers discovered a Manhattan-bound train with three juveniles riding atop the transit car.

As the 7 train pulled into the 33rd Street station in Long Island City, three of the boys fled into the last carriage. Police gave chase and apprehended the teens without incident.

The other boys were all 13 years of age and were later released to their parents.