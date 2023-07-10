Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two men are dead after jumping in front of moving subway trains in Manhattan Monday, in two separate incidents, police said.

The first incident took place at the East 86th Street station on the Upper East Side when a 47-year-old man threw himself in front of a downtown No. 6 train at around 8:10 a.m., police said. The man was declared dead by EMS at the scene and cops do not suspect any criminality.

Two hours later, at around 10 a.m., a 22-year-old man was struck by a downtown No. 2 train at the West 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side, police said. EMS transported the man to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play in that incident either.