MTA launches beta of Live Subway Map with realtime info on trains | amNewYork

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has released a new live, interactive map to – though only in the beta phase – to give commuters a more informed approach to planning their commutes.

While high-tech features are being deployed across the subways, buses and commuter lines such as the OMNY payment system at turnstiles, interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg said in a Tuesday press conference that these continued efforts – while already in the works – will help coax riders back to mass transit after eight long months of pandemic.

“No longer will people have to decipher a range of in-station signs, you can plan your commute from the palm of your hand,” Feinberg said. “We want your thoughts and suggestion, as we continue to develop it we encourage riders to provide their feedback… We need to continue to do this kind of work to modernize mass transit in New York City. The MTA is the key to the regional economy and tools like this just make us better and make our riders ready to come back.”

According to Feinberg, contriving a rebound in ridership is still as relevant to the MTA’s struggles as their call for a $12 billion infusion of funds from the federal government through some form of stimulus, something that has been an unfulfilled request since they received $4 billion from the CARES Act in April.

Despite MTA coffers being dry as of the pandemic, when ridership numbers caved by over 90%, Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer said she has been leading a team, alongside private partners, over the last 18 months to develop the beta.

But it is not available in any app store, instead it is accessible through any browser through this link. According to Meyer, the next step will be to integrate the map in the MYmta app.

“We’ve merged features of the beloved Hertz and Vignelli maps in a way that can now show planned service changes holistically and accurately,” Meyer said.

According to the MTA, the development work was done pro bono by Work & Co.

The beta features of the map, as listed by the MTA, are as follows: