Destiny Garcia, 15, charged with murder of mother, man, NYPD says

Two people were found dead in the Sheepshead Bay Houses, cops said.

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Instagram / Getty Images

A 15-year-old Brooklyn girl will be tried as an adult for the murder of her mother and mother’s boyfriend, officials said.

Destiny Garcia, 15, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon after cops found the two victims inside of their Batchelder Street apartment on Sunday.

Garcia’s mother, Rosie Sanchez, 38, was found dead in a chair inside the back bedroom of her fifth-floor apartment at the Sheepshead Bay Houses at about 6:30 p.m., authorities said. She had been shot multiple times.

Her boyfriend, Anderson Nunez, 40, was found on the floor of the kitchen with both gunshot and stab wounds.

Court documents say that Garcia confessed to shooting and stabbing Sanchez and Nunez. She acted with another individual, according to court documents.

Garcia told investigators that her mother had physically abused her, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Monday at an unrelated news conference

“We don’t believe this is at all … self-defense,” Boyce said. “She went and got a gun.”

Garcia was in Times Square for New Year’s Eve, a law enforcement official said, but it was not immediately clear if this was before or after her mother and mother’s boyfriend were killed.

Garcia was remanded late last night and is due in court Wednesday to appoint a new lawyer.