7-Eleven expands home delivery in NYC, but Slurpees not on the menu

But you can order chicken wings, cold medicine and paper towels.

7-Eleven Photo Credit: Mel Peffs via Flickr

If you want brain-freeze delivered to your door, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

7-Eleven expanded its home delivery service to New York City and two other cities Tuesday but its most well-known item, the Slurpee, isn’t on the menu for now.

Customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and parts of New York can order other items from the convenience store chain, including chicken wings, cold medicine and paper towels. Orders are made through the app or website of DoorDash.

Slurpees, the brightly-colored slushy frozen treat, are “best when consumed immediately,” said 7-Eleven spokeswoman Margaret Chabris. But DoorDash said it is testing ways to get them delivered without melting.

Alcohol is not currently being delivered because of complicated state laws, but 7-Eleven said it is working on ways to deliver it in the future.