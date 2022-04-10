A wonderful return: Coney Island celebrates seasonal debut of Deno’s Wonder Wheel

Deno’s Wonder Wheel amusement park in Coney Island officially opened to the public on Sunday for what promises to be a busy summer following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elected officials, community leaders, and other revelers flocked to the boardwalk between 10th and 12th Streets on April 10 as they awaited entrance into the famed, over 100-year-old theme park. The opening day ceremony included FDNY color guard, songs sung by the children from the New Wave Ukrainian School, and elected officials such as Comptroller Brad Lander, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and Senator Chuck Schumer.

“It’s great to be back. You know, being isolated during the pandemic, while at times necessary, shows us all just how vital we are to each other. We don’t do well in quarantine. It brings out the worst in us. Places like Coney Island bring out the best in us. This is a place of joy, where the misunderstandings that divide us don’t seem to matter so much,” Dino John Vourderis said, grandson of the Wonder Wheel’s proprietor Denos Vourderis (who purchased the wheel in 1983).

Senator Schumer gushed over his love for Coney Island, reminiscing over his years as a young boy residing in Sheepshead Bay and then riding his bicycle to the boardwalk with friends.

“Coney Island is one of the most beautiful places on earth as far as I’m concerned,” Schumer said. “​​I love Coney Island! My wife and I take our grandson, Noah, here and we come in the spring, in the summer, and there’s no place better. The beach, the ocean, the rides, so I tell New Yorkers: Coney Island is back. That means Brooklyn is back. That means New York is back when Coney Island is back. New York is back. New Yorkers come, bring your families, tourists come, it’s a beautiful subway ride.”

After the politicians cut the ribbon officially christening the park open, the young and old alike flooded into the fairground akin to one of the seaside’s great, white waves. From the merry-go-round to the Wonder Wheel itself, each ride was suddenly beaming with life.

Opening day could not come fast enough for Brooklynite Paulina’s six-year-old son who has been craving the delicious cotton candy and the rides in Coney Island for weeks. Paulina’s family has made it a tradition to visit the amusement park, even attending last year’s celebration when Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park re-opened after COVID-19 shuttered many businesses.

Paulina looked around and shared that this year is different since the mask mandates have been discarded. As this opening is another step toward regaining a semblance of normalcy, Paulina says she feels less trepidation over masks since the amusement park is outdoors.

“It’s different, it’s very weird without everybody wearing a mask, but it’s outdoors. I’m not worried about it like I was last year,” Paulina said.

Pascal Lorne and his family are visiting New York from Aix-en-Provence, France, and they could barely contain their excitement as they rode the Wonder Wheel for the first time.

“We love it! We just had a free ride on the Wonder Wheel that was super cool! We love it, Coney Island is an amazing place,” Lorne said, adding that while he visited the boardwalk in January, he was not able to take advantage of the rides in the amusement park.

“The Wonder Wheel is amazing, you have a nice view of the ocean and city as well,” Lorne said.

Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony but canceled his appearance after testing positive for COVID-19.