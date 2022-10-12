Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James skips court date, judge orders marshals to retrieve him

An alleged subway shooter who was due to appear in court in Brooklyn reportedly did not come in on Tuesday afternoon.

Frank James, 62, faces federal charges that include terrorism and acts of violence against a mass transportation system in connection to the mass shooting at the 36th Street subway station on April 12. He pleaded not guilty to these charges on May 13.

In an unprecedented event, James decided not to show up for a criminal cause for status conference on Oct. 12.

“This isn’t a high school prom invitation, this is an order of the court to be here,” said Judge William Kuntz, who presided over the hearing on Wednesday.

Judge Kuntz told the court to use any means necessary to have James arrive, ordering court marshals to retrieve him.

“This is a question of a defendant who willfully refused to appear. I’m not tolerating that,” said Kuntz. “This is not a dress rehearsal, this is real life.”

James is accused of getting on the Manhattan-bound N train at Kings Highway on April 12, and when the train pulled into 36th Street station just before 8:30 a.m., he allegedly put on a gas mask, pulled canisters out of his bag that filled the subway car with smoke, and fired 33 shots at straphangers.

After his initial arraignment in May, James previously appeared before the court in July, where he noted his distaste for how the media was covering his case.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.