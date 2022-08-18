New York City Mayor Eric Adams was joined by the city’s Schools Chancellor, David C. Banks to announce that the Department of Education has served over six million meals to students this summer.

The summer meal project, relaunched by Mayor Adam’s and his administration, offers a free breakfast and lunch to anybody under the age of 18 during the summer.

No registration, documentation or identification is necessary to qualify for a free breakfast or lunch, and meals are distributed and designated public schools, public swimming pools, community pools, etc.

Providing our children with nutritious meals is key to ensuring they can focus and thrive during the day,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “With the delivery of 6 million meals to New York City children, we are making clear our priority is on giving kids the fuel they need to succeed. Our administration is committed to uplifting young people across the five boroughs — from proving free meals to expanding the Summer Youth Employment Program to 100,000 slots to providing 110,000 students with summer enrichment opportunities. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we should also recognize the tireless efforts of our food service workers, who show up each and every day for our students.”

This year, No Kid Hungry New York and the NYC Department of Education has rolled out revamped mobile trucks to ensure that they can reach more kids and customers, especially as summer draws to a close.

This is why Chancellor Bank and Mayor Adams have made a commitment to make air condition accessible to as many New Yorkers as possible

“We are meeting children where they are by providing communities with healthy and nutritious

meals through the mobile truck partnership with No Kid Hungry and the NYC Department of

Policy. This effort supports the City’s move to provide fresh, accessible, plant-based meals to

Policy.”