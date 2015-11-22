Angelikque Sutton stabbed to death in the Bronx, baby born at scene, NYPD says

The baby was being cared for at Montefiore Medical Center.

Police tape. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in the Bronx on Friday, police say.

Police sources told the New York Daily News that Ashleigh Wade, 22, fatally stabbed Angelikque Sutton, 22, and then cut Sutton’s baby out of her womb. The incident happened at 4450 Monticello Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the NYPD says.

Sutton was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police say. The baby is expected to survive.

“It appears that the fetus of this woman was removed … surgically removed by the perpetrator,” Councilman Andy King (D-Bronx) told the New York Daily News. “This is an ugly incident that cannot be condoned.”

Wade reportedly told police that she had given birth to the child.

Wade was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.