Boyfriend of Annie Lennox’s daughter still missing upstate

The boyfriend of Annie Lennox’s daughter was still missing Sunday following a kayaking accident in the Hudson River, authorities said.

Ian Jones, 32, and Tali Fruchtmann, 22, of New York City went boating Saturday morning when their kayak capsized near Mills Mansion in Staatsburg, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple, not wearing life preservers, both went into the water and were separated, said spokesman Capt. John Watterson in a statement. Fruchtmann, the daughter of Lennox, was rescued by a passing boat. But Jones has not been found.

Divers and marine patrols searched the river and shore, aided by a state police helicopter.

Other cops looked for Jones on foot and in boats.

Police said no foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Jones is 6-foot-3 with a slim build and dark hair, the spokesman said. Anyone who thinks they may have spotted him should call the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800, its tip line at 845-605-2583, or e-mail dcsotips@gmail.com.

