Annual Governors Ball music festival to come to Citi Field in September

In a further sign that the city is reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic, promoters of The Governors Ball announced the music festival will come to Queens for the first time this fall.

Billie Eilish, Post Malone, 21 Savage and Megan Thee Stallion are among the headliners of the 10th anniversary which will take over Citi Field on the weekend of Sept. 24 to 26.

Founders Entertainment is working with the city to ensure all state and federal guidelines will be followed as more than 60 performing artists are featured.

“Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky and King Princess, among others.”

Described as “a true melting pot of cultures, styles and sounds” by Variety, the crowds, sights and food found each year at the Governors Ball are emblematic of the city the festival calls home. The 2021 edition will again feature a signature lineup of the best food the city has to offer, as well as craft cocktails, beer, lawn games, surprise pop-up performances from subway performers and art installations, according to Founders Entertainment.

The festival venue itself will be modeled upon the one-of-a-kind 360-degree layout featured at The Meadows Music and Art Festival produced by Founders Entertainment, which was named Stereogum’s Best NYC Festival of 2016.

“The circular design of the event made navigating the grounds a simple chore,” wrote Consequence of Sound. “No stage was more than five minutes away from the other, and they were situated in such a way that sound bleed was never a concern.”

The 2021 Governors Ball will further improve the critically acclaimed experience by carpeting the venue with high-grade astroturf as well as adding other amenities to add to the comfort of music fans at Citi Field.

“Hosting the Governors Ball and these high profile musical acts is another great example that things seem to be moving in the right direction and we can come together again to enjoy live music,” said VP of Mets Events Heather Collamore. “Citi Field remains a great destination and venue year-round for so many unique events beyond baseball.”

Other top-billed performers include Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, Rufus Du Sol, Young Thug, Carlie Rae Jepsen and Big Thief. Tickets are on sale as of noon on Thursday, May 6, via the festival’s website.