News Apartment scammers in Brooklyn, Queens stole over $25G from hopeful renters, cops say Makhabbat Abdualiyeva, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday but another suspect in a separate scam remains at large, police said. Police are looking to question a man, left, in connection with an apartment security deposit scam in Queens. Makhabbat Abdualiyeva, right, was charged in connection with a similar scam in Brooklyn, cops said Thursday. Photo Credit: NYPD By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated January 24, 2019 3:03 PM Prospective apartment renters in Queens and Brooklyn were swindled out of thousands of dollars by scammers posing as real estate agents, according to police. Makhabbat Abdualiyeva, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday in connection with at least three incidents last year in which she stole security deposits totaling $1,400 from apartment hunters in Brooklyn, police said. During each of the incidents, which took place in April and July, the victim had answered an online advertisement for an available apartment before meeting with Abdualiyeva in person, according to cops. The victims gave a security deposit ranging between $200 and $700 to Abdualiyeva before she disappeared, per the NYPD. Police released several photos of Abdualiyeva in connection with the case on Wednesday. Hours later, she was charged with petit larceny and criminal impersonation, cops said. Another suspect, meanwhile, is wanted in connection with similar but separate crimes in Queens. Police released a surveillance image Wednesday of a man they're looking to question in connection with 11 security deposit scams around Corona, Elmhurst and Flushing. The incidents, which took place between July and December, netted the suspect more than $25,000 in stolen security deposits, according to police. The man has used several aliases, including "Antonio," "Toni," "Patricio," "Emilio," "Tomas," "Alfredo," "Angel DeJesus" and "Jesus Parra." By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.