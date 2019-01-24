Prospective apartment renters in Queens and Brooklyn were swindled out of thousands of dollars by scammers posing as real estate agents, according to police.

Makhabbat Abdualiyeva, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday in connection with at least three incidents last year in which she stole security deposits totaling $1,400 from apartment hunters in Brooklyn, police said.

During each of the incidents, which took place in April and July, the victim had answered an online advertisement for an available apartment before meeting with Abdualiyeva in person, according to cops. The victims gave a security deposit ranging between $200 and $700 to Abdualiyeva before she disappeared, per the NYPD.

Police released several photos of Abdualiyeva in connection with the case on Wednesday. Hours later, she was charged with petit larceny and criminal impersonation, cops said.

Another suspect, meanwhile, is wanted in connection with similar but separate crimes in Queens. Police released a surveillance image Wednesday of a man they're looking to question in connection with 11 security deposit scams around Corona, Elmhurst and Flushing.

The incidents, which took place between July and December, netted the suspect more than $25,000 in stolen security deposits, according to police. The man has used several aliases, including "Antonio," "Toni," "Patricio," "Emilio," "Tomas," "Alfredo," "Angel DeJesus" and "Jesus Parra."