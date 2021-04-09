Applications are now open for NYC 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New Yorkers ages 14 through 21 can apply for the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) through April 23.

The nation’s largest summer youth employment initiative will provide paid work experiences and project-based learning opportunities for 70,000 young New Yorkers.

The six-week program will begin on July 6 and offers New York City’s youth structured project and work-based opportunities to better prepare them for their future careers. Participants will also develop their social, civic, workplace and leadership skills during the summer program.

“Young New Yorkers have been through so much this year, and our recovery cannot leave them behind,” said Mayor de Blasio. “I am thrilled the Summer Youth Employment Program will connect 70,000 young people to paid opportunities, and I encourage everyone interested to apply!”

The SYEP was launched in 1963 and returns for summer 2021 after the all-virtual SYEP Summer Bridge in 2020.

Participants aged 16 to 21 who participate in the SYEP this summer will be placed in jobs, work-based experiences and technical and professional training. Younger participants, ages 14 and 15, will take part in structured project-based learning experiences that will give these students a work-readiness foundation, along with career exploration and opportunities to develop social and emotional skills. Special programming will also be available for New Yorkers ages 21 to 24.

“SYEP is a critical component in our plan to work with community-based organizations to provide students with a holistic summer experience that includes opportunities to heal, grow and dream of their futures,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. “Now more than ever, we must meet New York City’s young people where they are and open doors for our most vulnerable students who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. I’m confident that this year’s participants will have meaningful work experiences while they learn work skills and earn a salary, restoring a sense of normalcy to their lives and putting them on the path to success in their future careers,” she continued.

All project-based learning and work-based opportunities may take place online, in-person or in a hybrid environment this summer to ensure the safety of participants and meet the needs of employers based on current COVID-19 restrictions and recovery. Older SYEP participants placed in work-based experiences will be paid hourly wages at the prevailing minimum wage. Younger participants enrolled in project-based experiences will receive a stipend.

“One of the greatest investments our city can make is to fund programming like SYEP, which provides young New Yorkers with opportunities to develop job, civic, and social skills, while helping them contribute to their families’ income. I encourage every eligible young person to apply and urge my colleagues in government to preserve and expand this essential program going forward,” said Council Member Carlina Rivera.

Complete your application for the SYEP here (or at participating community-based organizations, depending on the program option). For more information, call 311 or DYCD Community Connect (1-800-246-4646).