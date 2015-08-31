Babe Ruth’s Upper West Side pad up for sale for nearly $1.6M

The two-bedroom apartment is on West 88th Street.

If anyone ever wanted to live like the Bambino, and has about $1.6 million to spare, now’s their chance.

The Upper West Side apartment that was once home to Babe Ruth is now on the market, according to a listing by Douglas Elliman.

The iconic Yankee slugger lived in 345 W. 88th St. between 1929 and 1940 and owned the entire seventh floor.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment includes “an inviting dining room, long entrance foyer, two baths with original sinks and tiles, 3rd bath, plus generous closets,” according to the listing.

The home’s appliances are updated but several of its original elements remain including the sinks and mirrored doors.

The 102-year-old building also has a special plaque listing the site as Ruth’s former home.