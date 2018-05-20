More than two dozen people became sickened in Bedford-Stuyvesant over the weekend after police said they used K2, commonly known as synthetic marijuana.

This particular version of the drug, which police said is nicknamed “cotton ball,” affected 25 people on Saturday, police said. Saturday’s incident comes about two years after 33 people suffered from apparent K2 overdoses in the same area.

Police arrested three people on Saturday night inside addresses that also corresponded to a pair of bodegas across the street from each other on the corner of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue.

Charges included the possession and/or sale of unstamped cigarettes and failure to report sales tax. One of the three was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly having a knife.

The victims of Saturday’s incident were taken to Interfaith Medical Center, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and Woodhull Medical Center, police said.

K2, which is also known as spice or synthetic marijuana, was apparently responsible for 33 people passing out and being hospitalized in July 2016. The cheap drug reportedly can cause users to pass out, hallucinate and vomit.

Police did not identify those who have been hospitalized or provide further information about their conditions.

With Alison Fox