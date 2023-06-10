amNY at the Track: Belmont Stakes picks – Will Forte win a classic, or can National Treasure take two jewels of Triple Crown?

The 155th Belmont Stakes shapes up to be one of the best races in America, on paper, as this Saturday’s showdown on Long Island features plenty of entrants with a great chance to succeed.

Forte, last year’s juvenile champion, is the morning line favorite at 5-2, despite the fact that he didn’t run in the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes. A bruised hoof sidelined him from the Kentucky Derby the morning of the big race, to the protestations of trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole. Then Forte was placed on the vet’s list, which prohibited him from running in the Preakness.

Now fully healthy and training strong in the run up to the Belmont, Forte — with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle — looks poised to finally win a classic race. But he’s got plenty of strong challengers including Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure, the Bob Baffert trainee looking to take two jewels of the Triple Crown; Angel of Empire, a hard-charging third in the Kentucky Derby; and Arcangelo, the fast-developing colt who won the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park in convincing fashion last out.

The 155th Belmont Stakes

Saturday, June 10

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Distance: 1 1/2 Miles

Purse: $1.5 million

Post time: 7:01 p.m. (Coverage on FOX begins at 4:30 p.m.)

The field

Analysis

Tapit didn’t make to the Belmont Stakes as a three-year-old in 2004, but six of his babies or grandbabies (Tapit Shoes, Tapit Trice, Arcangelo, Il Miracolo, Hit Show, Red Route One) are represented in this year’s nine-horse field. It’s not a surprise considering that Tapit has sired three Belmont winners in the last seven years — a reflection of his stamina coursing through the veins of his descendants.

If you played any of the six Tapit descendants in this race, you’re making a decent wager by itself. But in our opinion, the class of the Tapit horses here are Tapit Trice, who ran into all sorts of traffic problems in the Kentucky Derby; and Arcangelo, who impressed in the Peter Pan Stakes after having only a maiden win to his credit previously.

But don’t expect Tapit Trice or Arcangelo to go for the lead when the Belmont Stakes gates open this Saturday. Il Miracolo, who won his last race at Gulfstream Park in wire-to-wire fashion, will likely make the charge out of the gate along with National Treasure; we can’t imagine Velazquez will not want to contest the lead early and try to control the pace, considering that’s how he won the Preakness.

Tapit Trice should sit a little closer to the pace, while Arcangelo, Angel of Empire and Forte will likely sit in the middle of the pack.

The first half-mile in the Belmont Stakes often tells the entire story. If a horse is on the lead in a half-mile of 49 seconds or slower is likely going to be there at the end. A faster pace, of course, bodes well for a late closer.

Should National Treasure be allowed to dawdle on the lead, game over. He’ll have plenty in the tank to go all the way around the 1 1/2 mile Belmont oval to victory under that scenario. But it’s unlikely that will happen should Il Miracolo contest the lead early.

Forte is the class of the field, and the race sets up well for him to finally win. Is he worth a win bet? If you get anything better than his morning line odds, yes. But figure that he’ll likely be even money or less by post time.

That leads me to go with one of the Tapits to win. Tapit Trice has 3-1 morning line odds, but I can’t imagine he’ll go off that low. His Kentucky Derby trip was brutal, but with half the number of horses in this field, he’ll have zero excuses not to run his best race.

Arcangelo, at 8-1, is an even more intriguing pick. He flashed guts in the Peter Pan Stakes by winning a stretch duel, and he seems to be coming into form at the right time for trainer Jena Antonucci. If you’re looking for a long shot, he’s your choice.

Our picks: Tapit Trice, Forte, National Treasure, Arcangelo

Post parade notes