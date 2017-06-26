Bicyclist hit by taxi in Chinatown, NYPD says

The man was hit at the intersection of Canal Street and Bowery, police said.

A bicyclist was struck by a taxi in Chinatown on Monday, June 26, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Nicole Brown

A bicyclist was in critical condition after being hit by a cab in Chinatown Monday morning, police said.

The 59-year-old man was riding east on Canal Street when he was hit by the taxi, traveling north on Bowery, at about 6:45 a.m., police said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in critical condition, according to police.

Jason Smith, 30, who works in a building on Canal Street, said the area is prone to traffic accidents.

“This kind of stuff always happens around this area,” he said. “This road right here is dangerous.”

In the police precinct where the accident occurred, which includes parts of Chinatown and Little Italy, there were 110 traffic accidents between June 2016 and May 2017, according to the city’s Vision Zero data.

The driver of the cab stayed at the scene. It was not immediately clear who was at fault, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

With Adeja Crearer