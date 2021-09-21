Big Apple Circus to return to New York City with all-new exciting acts in November

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Big Apple Circus is coming back to town and for the first time ever, world-renowned aerialist, high wire artist and Guinness World Record Holder Nik Wallenda will take the lead.

Named “Making The Impossible, Possible!”, the show will make its return to Lincoln Center on Nov. 11 and will be more exciting than ever. The circus will be revitalized for modern-day audiences, with unique and astounding human feats from performers with incredible real-life stories.

The show had previously shut down in 2017 due to financial hardship and reopened later, but ultimately shut down again due to the pandemic.

“Circus entertainment is family entertainment, and we want to invite your family to be a part of ours. We can’t wait to reveal the new show that will certainly mix traditional circus with modern updates,” said Wallenda.

Wallenda will be joined by his family of thrilling high wire artists, and an all-new award-winning cast from Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Germany, Russia, and the United States.

Wallenda is partnering with live entertainment super producers Phillip Wm. McKinley, Michael Cohl and Arny Granat to bring the show to life.

“Working with these three legendary producers who are so passionate about revitalizing the Big Apple Circus, we have come up with a jaw-dropping show that will captivate our audience,” said McKinley, known for directing “Spiderman: Turn off the Dark,” the Tony nominated “The Boy from Oz” and the water spectacular “Le Reve” at the Wynn Hotel Las Vegas.

“We were in disbelief when the doors of the Big Apple Circus shuttered, but now it’s time for one of America’s most endearing shows to make a triumphant return. We plan to offer new surprises in a safe, family environment and hope it will provide some respite from this rough period in our country. We’re looking forward to welcoming back the kids, and presenting an amazing evening for parents and their kids that’s safe for everyone, but Nik’, said Cohl, CEO of S2BN Entertainment and the former Chairman of Live Nation.

“I’m proud to partner with Michael, Nik and Phil to present the Big Apple Circus to fans who have been missing out on this one-of-a-kind entertainment. We’re determined to make it an experience you won’t forget,” added Granat, CEO of Grand Slam Productions and co-founder of Jam Productions.

When it opens, the Big Apple Circus will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of guests, cast, employees and production staff. All attendees over the age of 12 years old must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination, while children under 12 must wear masks.

Tickets officially go on sale at 12 p.m. EST on Sept. 26 at www.bigapplecircus.com.